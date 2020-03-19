Tanesha Hudson claims that Charlottesville firefighter Greg Wright’s email to the City Manager Tarron Richardson is racist. To her, Wright’s assertion that Richardson is “ignorant” is tantamount to a racial slur.
She notes: “He knows that using the word ignorant is a racial slur. It was a word that was thrown around since slavery, even after slavery during Jim Crow.”
Today, calling someone ignorant does not automatically need to be characterized as a racist remark. The definition of “ignorant” can be: lacking knowledge, information, or awareness about a particular thing. Richardson can be ignorant of the needs of firefighters because he is not a firefighter.
The culture we live in that assumes seedy intent behind innocent remarks is harmful. It sows division. It inhibits honesty and denies the truth. The trend toward invoking victimhood means we are unaccountable for our individual actions and words.
We do not live in the days of Jim Crow, although some would like us to believe that we do. The faction of people who insist on claiming racism is rampant undermines society. This faction also has the potential to tyrannize over the majority, as some can already see.
We need a return to our civil society, our traditions that value equality under the law, manners, and personal responsibility. This requires a counter-cultural resistance by average citizens who understand that not everything is racist, citizens who understand our true American values.
Things are not as dire as they seem.
Ayesha Yousuf
Charlottesville
