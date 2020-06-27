How many of us would examine a $20 bill before we used it?
A store detects a $20 bill as being counterfeit. An inexperienced clerk calls the police. (The store owner later said he would not have called police.)
The plot thickens, and sickens. George Floyd was arrested on charges of passing the counterfeit bill, and died when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
As a police officer, what would you do?
I would have kept the $20 bill as evidence and filed a written report. Then it would have been someone else’s problem.
So why would any police officer make a big deal out of this?
Almost 50 years ago in my hometown in Indiana, the town marshal stopped me early one morning at a four-way stoplight and lectured me. “I thought I stopped,” I told him. Then he suddenly calmed down and let me go.
I was puzzled. Then, “Oh!”
I was driving my 1957 green and white Buick. A local young man, a real troublemaker, had a car similar to mine.
Al Crabb
Albemarle County
