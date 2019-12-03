Orange assessments baffle
I, like many other Orange County residents, just received my 2020 real estate assessment change notice. What is curious about it is that the value of my “dirt” (land) increased $10,000 from the previous year and my building reassessment decreased by $9,000.
It appears that the county is trying to maintain the assessment value from the previous year in order not to lose tax money.
My “dirt” has not changed in any way in over 10 years, so why the $10,000 increase?
I don’t agree with the assessment; and if yours looks like mine, you shouldn’t either.
Christopher H. Ezelle
Orange County{&lettersname}
