Re: "Hooray for the American chestnut tree," The Daily Progress, editorial, Oct 12; and "Chestnut harvesters looking forward to good season," story, Oct. 6:

Chestnuts commercially grown in Virginia orchards usually are Dunston chestnuts.

These trees do not look like the pre-blight American chestnut trees that populated our eastern forests. Unlike Dunston orchard trees, pre-blight American chestnut trees grew straight and tall (excellent timber), dominated our mountains, absorbed more CO2 (greenhouse gas) and produced sweeter chestnuts.

The mission of The American Chestnut Foundation is to reintroduce a blight-resistant American chestnut tree — not an orchard tree. This is done through biotechnology and multiple generation breeding. The American Chestnut Foundation is still working to achieve this goal.

I have consumed Dunston chestnuts and found them very tasty especially when roasted. However, they do not come from the majestic trees our ancestors enjoyed.

Warren Laws II

Albemarle County

Reference: acf.org/the-american-chestnut/restoring-a-species/

Reference link 2:

http://www.chestnuthilltreefarm.com/store/pg/35-The-Dunstan-Chestnut.aspx{&lettersname}

Warren Laws II is vice president for education of the Virginia Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation.

