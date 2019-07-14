The news that the Virginia legislature didn’t take up any of the gun bills submitted for its special session was completely disheartening. It’s a perfect example of out-of-touch politicians not doing what’s in the best interest of, or is the will of, the people they represent. It’s why a lot of people don’t like politicians, don’t like government, don’t like “the system.” It’s an example of why I’m not politically active.
More often than not, it feels like nobody is listening or hearing. So why bother? I’ll just send “thoughts and prayers” to the politicians in power with the hope that someday they will get it right.
But with Republicans in control and to blame for this dastardly deed, I know who I’ll be voting out come November. Thanks, GOP … for nothing!
James R. Ward
Charlottesville