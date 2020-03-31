I read the letter to the editor headlined “Limiting exposure: Take it seriously” (The Daily Progress, March 26 in print).
I’ve decided to do just that. The first thing I will do is cancel the print subscription to my newspaper. After all, I can’t be sure that the delivery person doesn’t have the virus. He or she could have sneezed or coughed as they were handling my paper.
I will call my doctor and let her know that I will no longer be able to get my prescriptions from the pharmacy. They are handled by a person, and I will not know if the packaging got contaminated.
I went to the grocery store and saw people handling many items, so now I’m hesitant to buy anything from there. Now I can’t go to any restaurant or any grocery store. I may starve to death, but at least I won’t get the virus!
Yes, the world has gone through many epidemics and conquered them. But they never, not once, shut down all their economic or social activities. Over the years, the flu has caused countless more deaths to us, including our children. I must assume, then, that we will be forced to shut down again when the next flu season comes. That’s if we ever reopen from the present virus.
David Pietrzyk
Albemarle County
