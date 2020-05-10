As we see a bizarre and novel virus robbing our loved ones of life, bankrupting our businesses, and plunging national economies into disorder, maybe it's time to look to the wisdom of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Early in his “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the main protagonist, Frodo, laments that an evil has erupted during his lifetime. "I wish it need not have happened in my time," he cries.

Gandalf responds with the compassion and wisdom that we all need today: "So do I, and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us."

And that is the test for you and me: Each of us can choose how we face this pandemic. May I suggest we face this challenge with faith, courage, patience, gratitude, sacrifice, and humility? Let’s allow this crisis to help us develop more meaningful lives — ones that cultivate existential resilience and the more transcendent virtues.

James Avery

Albemarle County

Load comments