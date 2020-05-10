As we see a bizarre and novel virus robbing our loved ones of life, bankrupting our businesses, and plunging national economies into disorder, maybe it's time to look to the wisdom of J.R.R. Tolkien.
Early in his “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the main protagonist, Frodo, laments that an evil has erupted during his lifetime. "I wish it need not have happened in my time," he cries.
Gandalf responds with the compassion and wisdom that we all need today: "So do I, and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us."
And that is the test for you and me: Each of us can choose how we face this pandemic. May I suggest we face this challenge with faith, courage, patience, gratitude, sacrifice, and humility? Let’s allow this crisis to help us develop more meaningful lives — ones that cultivate existential resilience and the more transcendent virtues.
James Avery
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.