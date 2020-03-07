Wow! Renee Fleming’s March 3 concert at the Paramount was delightful, an absolutely marvelous evening of beautiful music. Her voice is truly sublime at times, whimsical at other times, and she provided many transcendent moments during the evening.
I am forever grateful that the Paramount Theater and its sponsors provide opportunities like these for us in Central Virginia to experience true masters of the fine arts.
On behalf of local music lovers, I say many, many thanks!
Clifford Arnold
Albemarle County
