Environmental activists have stressed that cars running on fossil fuels are a significant cause of climate change and global warming. To respond to this situation, and to reduce the University of Virginia’s carbon footprint, UVa should ban gasoline cars for undergraduates. This action would be an appropriate response to this current crisis and potentially avoid a climate change disaster.
Richard F. Smith
Albemarle County
