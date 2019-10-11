Party loyalty oaths are unpatriotic
The Daily Progress’ recent excellent reporting (“Democrats’ support of Brown for council at issue,” Sept. 24 in print) reveals the lengths to which partisan intimidation and coercion will be spent to enforce regimented party loyalty oaths and pledges.
I’ve heard it said that the most unpatriotic act an American can do is to vote a straight party-line ticket. I’m a proud, active, contributing Democrat who strongly supports Democrat Lloyd Snook and independent Bellamy Brown for Charlottesville City Council because they offer opportunity for a better city, not because of party power.
Do not let any party dictate to you. You are free! Vote!
Timothy Hulbert
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.