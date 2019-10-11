Party loyalty oaths are unpatriotic

The Daily Progress’ recent excellent reporting (“Democrats’ support of Brown for council at issue,” Sept. 24 in print) reveals the lengths to which partisan intimidation and coercion will be spent to enforce regimented party loyalty oaths and pledges.

I’ve heard it said that the most unpatriotic act an American can do is to vote a straight party-line ticket. I’m a proud, active, contributing Democrat who strongly supports Democrat Lloyd Snook and independent Bellamy Brown for Charlottesville City Council because they offer opportunity for a better city, not because of party power.

Do not let any party dictate to you. You are free! Vote!

Timothy Hulbert

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments