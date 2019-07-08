The editorial printed on July 2 headlined “Why the decline in patriotism in Virginia?” filled me with sadness and anger.
Is this truly a baffling question?
We’ve raised a generation of Bolsheviks who disrespect our Founding Fathers and Thomas Jefferson, in particular, tear down monuments and denigrate our ancestors.
We’ve allowed our children to live virtual lives on social media rather than engage with real humans. We let it suffice that they read Politico articles on their iPhones rather than actual history books.
We send them to universities that once were revered for teaching young people how to engage in civil discourse but now are ground zero for violent riots carried out by students who can’t tolerate hurt feelings.
Our children need only look as far as Charlottesville City Council meetings to witness mob rule and a lack of civility.
At every level of our state government, leaders who swore to uphold the laws when they took office now refuse to uphold certain laws that are unappealing to them.
Meanwhile, sports figures who refuse to stand for the American flag are getting paid millions of dollars and being lauded as heroes.
You wonder why there’s a decline in patriotism? Look in the mirror.
Catherine S. Robb
Albemarle County