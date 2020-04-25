Thank you to the Good Samaritan who returned my German shepherd to our home on a recent Saturday and to others who helped.
She saw him walking calmly across Barracks Road and ran out (without shoes) to direct traffic and get him safely to the side of the road. Then she herded him toward the area she thought he lived. With others' help, she got him to my house safely.
He had been gone for two hours, and I was frantic. So thank you again to our Good Samaritan and to those who helped her.
Nora Loukides
Albemarle County
