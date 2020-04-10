We are in a crisis — but, actually, there are two crises. The first, coronavirus, is going to be devastating to our economy. The second one has not garnered nearly the same attention.
There was a recently ended energy war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The main manifestation we can see is lower prices at the pump.
Don’t be misled. Lower gasoline prices, though welcome, are expected to drive help U.S. shale drillers out of business. Shale drilling has exploded in the U.S. over the past decade, but it is a very fragile business. Servicing companies’ debt requires robust oil and natural gas prices to generate income.
Now, with Russia pulling the strings, prices have plummeted. Shale drillers have been, and will be, going out of business. Though the federal government may prop them up, that’s only a short-term fix.
Which brings us to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which is intended to move natural gas from such drilling operations. Dominion Energy continues to fight in the courts for this albatross, including in the Supreme Court. Why? It no longer makes any sense (not that it ever did).
Dominion stands to lose gargantuan amounts of money on this ill-conceived project, not even considering the damage COVID-19 will do. And those of you ratepayers who depend on Dominion for your electricity, you’re going to pay the price. So are those of us in the pipeline’s path.
It is in the company’s best interests to pull the plug now, rather than throwing good money after bad. It will be way worse if the company persists.
Gov. Ralph Northam has stepped up to the coronavirus challenge. Good. But he also needs to direct state air, water and environmental quality agencies to reconsider the permits they’ve extended to Dominion. How about it? Will Gov. Northam act, or will the $267,000 Dominion that has stuffed in his pocket keep him from doing the right thing?
Doug N. Hornig
Nelson County
References:
https://www.worldoil.com/news/2020/4/9/saudi-arabia-and-russia-end-their-oil-price-war-with-output-cut-agreement
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/02/coronavirus-whiting-petroleum-is-just-the-first-domino-to-fall-in-us-shale-wipeout-strategist-says.html
https://energynews.us/2020/03/19/southeast/qa-nrdc-attorney-on-the-legal-issues-behind-atlantic-coast-pipeline-challenge/
