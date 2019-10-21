I’m responding to “City seeks clarity on stop-and-frisk,” the editorial in the Sept. 1 Daily Progress.
It is unfortunate that the Charlottesville Police Department (now with its third police chief in just a few years) is still experiencing the same problem with black males.
The editorial states: “So-called stop-and-frisk encounters have declined in Charlottesville over the past year for both white and black people. But police still stop African Americans proportionally more often than whites, based on population.”
What if there were a safe place where this matter could be discussed and maybe solved?
There is such a possibility. The Police Civilian Review Board can be that safe place, with independence from the Charlottesville Police Department. It also can be where a group of concerned civilians have independent discuss policies such as the “stop-frisk” policies.
The Charlottesville City Council approved a resolution on Dec. 18, 2017, to create an initial PRCB to draft bylaws for future PRCB. The initial PRCB submitted the final draft bylaws on July 2 of this year.
It is essential that the PCRB be independent and fully funded. In order to accomplish the goals of equity and fairness, the bylaws and ordinance should include full funding for an executive director and auditor; the authority to conduct parallel investigations of complaints under limited conditions; and appointments of commissioners who truly represent affected communities on Charlottesville.
City Council will have its first reading of the ordinance to finalize the PCRB on Oct. 21 and will more likely vote on Nov. 4.
I support the bylaws as they are, and I think Charlottesville Council has an opportunity to provide a model for the nation. City Council vote right on this!
Tina Marie Washington
Charlottesville
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.