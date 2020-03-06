Let’s face it, the political debates leave a lot to be desired. No constructive information about the candidates, or their prospective programs and priorities, is provided.
We watch each of them perform character assassinations. Although allotted one minute to respond to a question from the moderator, they begin yelling and screaming at one another, constantly raising and waving their hands as if to say “me next,” interrupting each other and oftentimes behaving totally uncivilly. I often turn off the television rather than be exposed to continuous childlike behavior and what’s known as “ear-beating.”
I suggest that the debates, either for primary or general elections, be formatted constructively so that the voting public can learn what the candidates plan to do to improve our nation and address its many issues, such as climate change, immigration reform, tax reform, budget restraint or how to promote bipartisan legislation.
Each candidate should be given two minutes to respond to a question. No other candidate would be allowed to speak at the same time; perhaps even turn off their microphones if necessary.
A green light should inform the speaker that he or she has two minutes to respond. A yellow light appears when there is one minute left. And, finally, a red light comes on when the speaker’s allotted time has expired. If necessary, cut the speaker’s microphone if he or she needlessly runs over three minutes.
This is not a new concept, as Toastmasters International has effectively utilized this method for many years.
If this method is adopted, I believe that the public would receive much more meaningful information regarding the candidates’ platforms, major policies and solutions to our nation’s needs. It would assist voters to make informed choices about who to support during the campaign and election.
James H. Donahue
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.