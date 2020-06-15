Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected, like many people I was shocked. In fact, I couldn't even look at him when his image appeared on TV, and I asked for the channel to be changed — or at least the volume to be turned down.
I remember thinking that the Democratic Party will now have the country served to it on a silver platter. There was no way the Democrats could mess this up.
They did.
I once considered myself a moderate Democrat. I'm not sure that even exists anymore — and how can you be something that doesn't exist? I needed an ideology and a platform to grab hold of, but my party had gone way too left to continue to receive my support.
I have spoken and written extensively about the Confederate monument issue. Being strongly opposed to the monuments’ removal certainly doesn't align with today's Democratic Party. Now it seems that, after Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement of the Lee statue removal in Richmond, the process has begun.
I have always been more upset with the total disregard of my point of view than with the action itself. I was chastised in front of Charlottesville City Council for my call for compromise years ago, even before the summer of 2017.
The Democratic Party has become just as intolerant as Trump's party. So where does that leave me? It leaves me and many others to actually consider voting for Trump. He is a jerk, but his policies make more sense than what the left is coming up with. Yes, there is still a silent majority that may surprise you.
We will see what the debates bring.
In 1975, Joe Biden voted to give Robert E. Lee American citizenship. If he flips on that in order to curry favor, I know who I'm voting for.
David Rhodes
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.