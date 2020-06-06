As a longtime volunteer and fellow for the community organizing group NextGen Virginia working in Central Virginia, I never anticipated the kinds of challenges we would face amid a pandemic. However, my team and I have continued our work online successfully, reaching out to voters through online petitions, text banks, absentee ballot initiatives, and social media of all varieties.
This has provided me with a critical way to stay integrated with my community at a time when it is more difficult than ever.
That should be a lesson for all of us: Don’t let the pandemic keep you from getting involved. Request an absentee ballot, call your congressional representatives to discuss the issues you care about, or join and volunteer with an organization that is aligned with your values. It’s a great way to do your part for our community from home.
Annaliese Estes
Fluvanna County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.