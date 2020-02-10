I am concerned by recent reports regarding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly. If what I am reading is accurate, he should apologize for his rude and profane behavior toward this professional woman.
Pompeo may be secretary of state now, but the title of “gentleman” goes on forever. He has not behaved like a gentleman or as an official of a democracy where freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our way of life.
I listened to the interview, to Pompeo’s answers to legitimate questions; listened as he dodged and testily refused to engage on issues pertaining to Ukraine and U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch — questions that the American people should hear answers to — and I found myself feeling increasing disgust with his rude and arrogant non-answers.
At the close of the interview, he failed to return or even acknowledge the reporter's thanks. Now we learn that he subsequently berated Ms. Kelly off air, shouted profanities, demanded that she "find Ukraine on a map" — which she says she did — only to have Pompeo make a comment that many people believe was meant to insinuate that this highly educated reporter had pointed out Bangladesh instead. Does he expect us to believe this? If so, how stupid does he think the American people are? Or how sexist? Or how disinterested in the safety and freedom of the press and of democracy itself?
Pompeo’s behavior is dangerous to women and to journalists at a time when attacks, false imprisonment and out-and-out murder of reporters — example: Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi — are on the rise around the world. And in the U.S, one out of every six women experiences rape or attempted rape in her lifetime.
May I remind Pompeo that he is a public servant in a democracy, not some sort of feudal lord? He should apologize immediately and publicly and make an end to one more sad scene in the country's ongoing tragedy of bad manners and incivility. He should also consider apologizing to Ambassador Yovanovitch while he’s at it.
I am an American and a political centrist, and to Pompeo’s question “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?", I give this answer: I care about Ukraine. I can find it on a map as well. I know how to use a map, Mr. Secretary, and a moral compass. Do you?
Brent Cirves
Madison County
References:
https://www.npr.org/2020/01/24/799244678/pompeo-wont-say-whether-he-owes-yovanovitch-an-apology-i-ve-done-what-s-right?cid=ed_npd_bn_tw_bn
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/pompeo-claims-npr-reporter-lied-me-calls-her-actions-shameful-n1122881
