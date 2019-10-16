I rarely agree with Cal Thomas, especially when he waxes theological. Yet I do find some merit in his column “Biblical truths for political Christians” (The Daily Progress, Oct. 5) because he makes a teachable point by questioning “politically conservative Christians” who rely on “unequivocal” Scripture that seemingly needs reconciliation with unequivocal reality.
For example, is God’s governing authority really being transmitted through Donald Trump (or previously through Barack Obama, for that matter) for Americans and through Kim Jong-un for North Koreans, as Romans 13:1 (“…[governing authorities] have been instituted by God…”) would “unequivocally” suggest?
The absurdity of the question “Does citizenship determine the version of God we get?” is a fair indication that it’s the wrong question. Why? Because it presumes that Christianity is concerned with what people abstractly believe about God’s authority as opposed to its main concern, which is how they are to concretely respond to it in faith and love.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County
