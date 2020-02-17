To our state elected representatives: I live, and cast my vote for president, in Virginia. Please allow Virginia voters to voice their selection for president through the current electoral process, choosing electors, rather than overriding that choice by using the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The NPVIC is fraught with legal landmines and unintended consequences. Just consider a recount. Do your homework.
If we, as a nation, want to change the electoral process, we need to amend the Constitution. The Founders wanted each state to have its own voice. Doing otherwise is simply an end run around the system that has served us fairly well. There have only been two recent elections (five in total over 230-plus years) that have been inconsistent between the Electoral College and the popular vote.
And, our Founders intentionally avoided a pure democracy because of the chaos it causes. Our constitutional republic is consistent with the fundamentals of the Electoral College.
And, going around the Constitution implies surreptitious behavior on the part of our representatives by overriding our vote with the NPVC.
Please support our current Electoral College system. Our vote should represent our choice, not a vote from outside the commonwealth.
If, by chance, you feel the current system needs to better reflect the voters of Virginia, please consider ending the "winner take all" system of allocating Virginians’ Electoral College votes, in which all electors go to the candidate who wins a plurality of the statewide vote, and instead allocate electors based upon the Virginia popular vote. That is, if you are looking for fairness.
Jim Lansing
Albemarle County
