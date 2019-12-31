I have lived at three locations in Albemarle County over the past 20 years and had never had problems with mail until about three years ago.

Now, problems have become a commonplace, and are frequently in the news. Visits to the post office and letters to the postmaster general have made no difference in service.

What is it going to take to get decent, consistent postal service again? A public protest? A writing campaign to government officials? An investigation by “60 Minutes”?

Jane J. Miller

Albemarle County

