I have lived at three locations in Albemarle County over the past 20 years and had never had problems with mail until about three years ago.
Now, problems have become a commonplace, and are frequently in the news. Visits to the post office and letters to the postmaster general have made no difference in service.
What is it going to take to get decent, consistent postal service again? A public protest? A writing campaign to government officials? An investigation by “60 Minutes”?
Jane J. Miller
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.