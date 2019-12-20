Shame.

That is, and has been, the siren call from the progressives — spurred on by posturing from such intellectuals as Maxine Waters, who extols people to physically block and or shout at those who simply hold a differing view. She is not alone.

And now the mob of liberals in the People’s House have cheapened the severe act of impeachment simply because the president is unorthodox and disliked by them.

After I have spent two careers of military and public service to defend the right of these people to hold and act on such un-American opinions, this action makes me wonder if I have squandered my life’s work

James Kish

Albemarle County

Reference: www.cnn.com/2018/06/25/politics/maxine-waters-trump-officials/index.html

