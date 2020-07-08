One of the great sins of historical interpretation has become a popular goal among activists across the nation. Calls, and actions, to remove statues of presidents — including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and Theodore Roosevelt, as well as notable historical figures such as Christopher Columbus — fall victim to the fallacy of presentism.

Judging the past by present moral standards disregards the culture, customs, and livelihoods of our ancestors. This does not excuse their actions, but keeping their images in prominent parks allows the debate on their legacy to continue. This dialogue is where knowledge of the past, and progress for the future, is acquired. By removing statues of these important figures, activists and legislatures are reducing their legacy to a singular narrative: racist, slave-owning colonizers.

Categorizing Jefferson in only those terms neglects his personal attitudes against “the peculiar institution,” as well as his immortal words in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal,” which countless Americans have fought to make a reality.

Removing Teddy Roosevelt’s likeness from the Museum of Natural History because it depicts native and Black minorities as “racially inferior” abandons Roosevelt’s own opinions on the matter of race — a man who, incidentally, broke racial boundaries at the White House by inviting Booker T. Washington, president of Tuskegee Institute, to dinner there.

Protesters are just as eager to remove statues of Christopher Columbus, yet they themselves are privileged to enjoy the benefits and global connections created by his Atlantic crossing.

We are of the present age and we compulsively judge the past accordingly. But interpreting the past through the lens of contemporary values distorts the subject we should be preserving. At the very least, activists and legislatures should be aware of their own cultural bias, and cautious in studying American history, as they deliberate the fate of these men.

Appropriately, British author L.P. Hartley wrote, “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.” Let us learn from this foreign land without misrepresenting it, or in our case, erasing it.

Hampton Kennedy

Greene County{&lettersname}

Information links:

https://www.aei.org/society-and-culture/the-growing-threat-of-historical-presentism/

https://www.voicesandimages.com/presentism-dont-judge-ancestors-actions-by-todays-standards/#:~:text=Presentism%20is%20a%20historical%20term,lens%20of%20our%20current%20prejudices

https://www.historians.org/publications-and-directories/perspectives-on-history/may-2002/against-presentism

https://www.monticello.org/thomas-jefferson/jefferson-slavery/jefferson-s-attitudes-toward-slavery/

https://www.npr.org/2012/05/14/152684575/teddy-roosevelts-shocking-dinner-with-washington

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/L._P._Hartley

