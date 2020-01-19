Freedom of the press is a basic tenet of democracy, and a valuable weapon for undermining the harm of spreading dubious information with no credible evidence to back it up.
Democracy in America is under attack every day by partisan voices whose interests are questionable and values misplaced. It is becoming more and more exasperating and maddening to read newspapers because the hyperpolitical voices seem to be undermining basic reasoning and clear thinking, and shaping opinions for nefarious agendas. While it is understandable for the need to be heard among all the discordant voices, the principles of good journalism need to be respected.
As citizens in an increasingly polarized country, we need to become more engaged in seeking out balanced reporting and looking at both sides of an issue. We cannot bury our heads in the sand and plug our ears when the facts don’t resemble our version of reality.
Our individual efforts may seem small and meaningless, but we need to start somewhere to begin the healing process to find our way back to becoming a United States of America. Our democracy is under assault every day and will continue to crumble under the weight of ambition, power and greed that is evident in the news every single day.
Let’s do our part and open our eyes and ears to make sure we have both sides of a story that is supported by the facts. Let’s not become willing accomplices in the travesty of misinformation that weakens our democracy and shatters the norm of what it means to be a citizen in the United States.
Shirley T. Copeland
Albemarle County
