Over less than two weeks’ time, Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson was able to show his Board of Supervisors that he could erase a projected $6 million fourth-quarter revenue shortfall due to the local economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, he assured the board that the school division will also be eliminating nearly the same amount from its fourth-quarter budget before the current fiscal year ends June 30.
That’s the good news.
The immediate and troubling question, however, that came to mind from hearing this message was: “Why was this $6 million needed from taxpayers in the first place?”
Equally immediate and more troubling, though, was what was not said by any of the supervisors to Mr. Richardson: “But you didn’t show your work."
There was no slide showing how much each recommendation by the county executive would generate against his projected $3 million shortfall between now and June 30. Instead, Mr. Richardson talked in generalities, saying there would be a freezing of 15 positions, holding back of reserve funds, addition of salary lapse factors, elimination of discretionary spending, and application of some county health-care savings.
Such financial informality is an abdication of spreadsheet accountability on the part of Mr. Richardson and dereliction of fiduciary representation on the part of the six supervisors (all Democrats).
Taxpayers meanwhile, who by law must continually fill government’s coffers, are fighting for their financial lives right now. During the current coronavirus catastrophe pummeling Albemarle property owners and businesspeople, exact numbers and line item details are a budgetary obligation of government to the governed.
Both the county executive and the six silent supervisors failed the public on this account.
They failed those for whom they work and those from whom they ask for both money and votes.
Albemarle County's bill payers deserve better — especially in these unhealthy times of both social and political distancing.
Gary Grant
Albemarle County
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.