Gov. Ralph Northam should continue to stand firmly against those who protest his wise actions to protect everyone in Virginia. By doing so, he protects those who have no voice except through our willingness to do our small part by staying home, wearing protective equipment, socially distancing when we must go out, and taking care of our neighbors in ways that help keep them safe.
For every person protesting the necessary and temporary limits placed on their personal freedoms, designed to serve the greater good and protect the most vulnerable among us, there are millions of Virginians already working at great personal cost to save lives.
The millions of Virginians who are already gladly serving and sacrificing to save lives commend the governor for his courage in leadership. Listening to the concerns of all is crucial to the job as governor. Governing with wisdom and without fear of those who choose to intimidate rather than cooperate is, we hope, crucial to his spirit.
There are over 8.5 million Virginians. Please, Gov. Northam, do not let a few hundred decide how millions will respond to any issue, much less one that could kill our loved ones through mere carelessness, or deliberate acts of sabotage.
I am already "liberated." No one forces me to love my neighbors. I choose, as a liberated soul, to love and care for family and strangers alike, and sometimes, even often, that means giving up what I want for something they need. Now is the time not to fight for personal freedoms, but to fight to serve the poor, the weak, the lonely, and the sick. These are our loved ones.
Douglas Forness
Albemarle County
Reference: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/VA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.