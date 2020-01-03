When an individual — or, in this case, a group of people — makes a statement of major importance that will affect a lot of people, there should be facts to back up that statement or argument.
The Monumental Justice Coalition held a rally on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall to basically encourage legislation to allow the removal of our Confederate monuments. Speakers slurred them as “beacons of hate” and sang the old song that they were erected as white supremacy symbols. I say: Back these statements up with hard facts.
I have researched Paul McIntire, the benefactor of these monuments, extensively and have found no evidence that they were given in the spirit of racism. If anyone out there has found any evidence of this, I would love to hear it.
If a major change is to occur in our city, we need to hear a good argument for it and not just emotional supposition. One argument that I keep hearing is that these statues have to be racist because they were erected during the Jim Crow era.
So what? There wasn’t much money around to erect monuments right after the Civil War, because the South was economically devastated.
If I owned the coal tower in town and decided to donate it to the city, I’m sure some yahoos would get upset and say I was donating it to promote coal in this era of climate consciousness. Wouldn’t make it true.
All I’m saying is that if the statues were given in the spirit of racism, prove it.
A McIntire Citizenship award is given out every year because he epitomized citizenship. If these wonderful works of art — along with McIntire Park, Washington Park, libraries and extensive donations to the University of Virginia — were given from a heart of hate, let’s see some evidence.
David Rhodes
Albemarle County
