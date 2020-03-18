Any government-provided coronavirus aid should go to those that really need it, such as gig and tip workers who are now (or soon to be out of work). Even if takeout should continue at restaurants, that won't help tips much.
Other employees who are out of work need help, too. Those who have enough to survive don't need checks. Those who continue to get paychecks by working from home don't, either.
Regarding health considerations: provide free COVID-19 testing for all; pay co-pays for lower-income people with insurance; pay for COVID-19 medical costs until deductibles are met, and pay all corona virus expenses for people without insurance.
I know someone who is an insurance salesperson who also works weekends at a candy shop to make ends meet. She has insurance but her deductible is $7,500!
We also need to help homeowners and small businesses. Many are shoestring operations. If they must close by law or to be responsible citizens, or have substantially reduced business, there should be rules put in place to move forward substantially any loan payments.
Landlords should be prevented from evicting businesses, and rents should be required to be reduced substantially for this period. Frankly, what will the landlord be able to do in most cases with his space should he evict the current tenant? I doubt that there will be many business startups for at least a significant period. I realize that the landlord in many cases is a small business with needs to be met, but a reasonable compromise should be reached.
Homeowners and renters will need mortgage relief, too. Again, what will banks do with foreclosed properties or in the short term anyway?
Larger businesses should be looked at carefully. In the short term most of them should be able to survive. Any relief should be considered on an individual basis. Throwing money at an industry group should be strongly avoided no matter how powerful their lobby may be.
Jonathan “Jon” Guy Hall
Greene County
