I write to strongly protest the Virginia State Department of Health policy of withholding details regarding those stricken with COVID-19 within our state. Names and addresses deserve privacy, if not legal protection, but the name of a neighborhood or street or country road or village could be life-saving to those of us still trying to avoid "Donald's plague."
Generalized history of travel, likely locations where the virus was contracted, and dates of those events would similarly be helpful, if not vital, to avoidance — or at least awareness — of the virus contagion potential.
Of course, vital to the victim as well as to the rest of us would be to reduce the time lapse in awaiting test results, every second of which of which contributed to further opportunity for contagion for all of us.
I would also urge the public and the media to join me in pressuring the Department of Health to forego the traditional “Olde Virginny” resistance to change and common sense, and act on behalf of the common man when it matters.
Howard Ellis
Nelson County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.