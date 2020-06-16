On June 17, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to pursue Virginia Department of Transportation funds to design and build a shared-use path along Route 20 connecting Charlottesville’s upcoming Monticello Avenue improvements to the entrances of Piedmont Virginia Community College and the Saunders Monticello Trail.
Projects like this one, which will eliminate many thousands of vehicle trips, are essential if the county is to meet its climate action goals, which it also will be discussing.
The path will do much more than protect the environment. It will:
» Allow people of all ages to walk or bike to the region’s premiere trail destination.
» Make PVCC more accessible to those who cannot or choose not to drive.
» Link Albemarle’s Southern Neighborhood residents to the rest of the community.
» Dramatically reduce the need for parking at the Saunders Monticello Trail head.
» Complete a continuous connection between the two halves of a World Heritage Site (Monticello and the University of Virginia), giving more options to both locals and visitors without a car — including those who arrive by train or plane.
Like others in the community, we are concerned about the Monticello Gateway trees planted in the right-of-way, but we are convinced that the trees can remain.
In fact, we insist on it. They need to be treated with honor and respect. Those that need to be relocated should stay on site, and any replacements need to be of the same species and size. The Piedmont Environmental Council is committed to an outcome in which the trail and trees coexist with and complement one another.
A second question is sometimes raised: Why not an alternative route in a more natural setting? While we agree that the proposed solution is not the perfect solution, the fact of the matter is that it is the only option that has a real shot of getting built soon enough for this generation of residents to use.
Albemarle residents consistently say that they want easy access to the outdoors and places to walk and bike in their community, and the need has never been more clear. If they are to have these things, and if the county is to meet its climate goals, its leaders must find a way to say yes to projects like this.
Peter Krebs
Albemarle County
