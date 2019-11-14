Re: Charlottesville’s Sacagawea/Lewis and Clark statue:
Considering what passes for art these days, I am surprised that so little regard for artistic license has been accorded to the sculptor. He surely was entitled to make his decisions based on composition, balance and considerations for casting.
Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were exceedingly lucky to have had Sacagawea with them on their explorations, and they did all they could for her under the circumstances. But after all, she did not plan, organize or finance the expedition. Thomas Jefferson commissioned it.
What seems to me to be of more practical consideration is that Sacagawea had been lugging her child over all those mountains, wearing moccasins. Maybe she needed a “sit down.”
Regarding these sons of Albemarle County who made good in history: Suppose they had not done so?
But, as Shakespeare said in “Julius Caesar,” Act III, Scene 2: “The evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones.” We seem to be doing more and more of that these days — interring the good that men did.
Elizabeth C. Gathright
Albemarle County
