Rachel’s Haven — an apartment complex with 15 units, some of which are designed to provide independent living for persons with disabilities — will offer an important housing option in Charlottesville.
Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church is to be applauded for its vision and commitment to put its values into action. The planned mix of market-rate and low-income units creates a good balance of housing while meeting a goal of serving people of all incomes, racial backgrounds, life stages and abilities.
While some people have expressed concerns about noise, traffic and parking, the reality is that the neighborhood is ideal for residents whose main mode of transportation will be walking, biking and busing.
Other faith communities with space might follow Hinton Avenue UMC’s lead and help fulfill a goal of Charlottesville’s housing plan to increase the number of much-needed affordable, independent-living units for those with developmental disabilities.
Rabia Povich
Albemarle County
