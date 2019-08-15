The mayhem at Charlottesville City Council meetings over the past two years is appalling.
While I agree with those who say that requesting change in a very polite manner is frequently ineffective, I also believe that screaming foul language and making ad hominem attacks on councilors is repugnant and equally ineffective.
Our country is facing many great problems — racism, income distribution, health care, gun safety, and climate change among them. We desperately need rational discussions of the pros and cons of all of them. Speakers who do not follow the rules set by City Council for public comments should be escorted out by a police officer.
Jean Minehart
Charlottesville