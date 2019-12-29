History behind the Hong Kong protests

Santa hats and reindeer ears were common sights in Hong Kong on the night of Dec. 24, which saw some of the most intense anti-government protests in weeks.

In crowded shopping districts, pro-Beijing policemen fired tear gas on crowds of protesters, who in turn threw petrol bombs at the retreating officers’ cars.

The only hiatus was a bizarre countdown to midnight, at the end of which protesters exchanged “Merry Christmas” greetings with the police.

Even amidst Christmas festivities, the status of Hong Kong as a Chinese territory deeply matters to both sides — both the anti-government protesters and the Chinese government. But why, exactly?

As a Chinese history PhD student at the University of Virginia, I would like to pose the reasons why so much is at stake for both sides from a historical perspective.

Hong Kong has a unique status in the People’s Republic of China because, for over 150 years, it was a British colony. For this reason, Beijing sees Hong Kong as intricately linked with the legacy of foreign imperialism and the beginning of the so-called “century of humiliation,” under which foreign nations imposed extensive economic and political demands on Chinese soil (then governed by the Qing Dynasty).

This is why the return of Hong Kong from Great Britain to China in 1997, a ceremony with considerable pomp and circumstance, was such a huge deal.

On the other hand, under the “One Country, Two Systems” model, China agreed to honor Hong Kong’s current system of government, which is modeled after British law, for a period of 50 years after the handover — that is, until 2047.

Many Hong Kong citizens, who are used to much greater political participation and freedom of speech than their mainland counterparts, are wary of what they see as any attempt by China to violate this “One Country, Two Systems” model. The proposed extradition bill in June, which would have allowed for Hong Kong criminal suspects to be extradited to the mainland for trial, was the veritable “straw that broke the camel’s back” in this regard.

Emily Matson

Albemarle County

