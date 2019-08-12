A story in the Aug. 5 Daily Progress discusses changes in recycling programs in the area. Greene County is considering ending its program, due to cost. Charlottesville and other communities have recently stopped accepting certain kinds of plastic.
I hope there remains a future for recycling. It is our responsibility to future generations and to the planet. It does not need to be a profit-making operation. It costs money to landfill our trash, and there will be a cost to landfilling those items we now recycle.
Let's not make profit our motive, but instead be motivated to make better use of our resources.
Judy K. Townsend
Albemarle County