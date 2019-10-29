Jim Hingeley is running for Albemarle County commonwealth’s attorney on a very liberal platform that includes criminal justice reform. A news story summarizes that platform as calling for prison as a last resort.
Ask yourself if prison should be the last resort for the man convicted of raping your daughter? Or if, in lieu of prisons, Mr. Hingeley perhaps intends to personally counsel heroin dealers and child molesters so they may learn the error of their ways?
It’s entirely possible that Mr. Hingeley has no intention of implementing his hug-a-thug platform and is merely pandering to the left to garner votes. There is also the possibility that the career public defender truly believes that criminals shouldn’t be held accountable.
While both of those potential issues are troublesome, there is a greater threat to the public contained within Mr. Hingeley’s beliefs in “criminal justice reform,” which he says is part of his platform.
The idea that the commonwealth’s attorney is somehow empowered to reform laws he or she doesn’t agree with should be abhorrent to any citizen. Prosecutors have a duty to achieve justice, and they have a great deal of discretion in order to fulfill that duty. However, if prosecutors start using their position to reform laws they don’t personally agree with, they are no longer exercising discretion; they are usurping the will of the people.
The sole authority to create and modify state law rests with the Virginia General Assembly. If Mr. Hingeley wants to reform laws, he should seek a seat in the House of Delegates or the state Senate.
Commonwealth’s attorneys do not make laws; they uphold them.
Jon McKay
Albemarle
