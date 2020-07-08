Reinvest in social services
I have seen several articles lately in which op-ed writers or people interviewed for news stories have been fretting about the use of the slogan “defund the police” by protesters. If terms like “abolish prisons” and “defund the police” are a step too far, try this framework instead: “disinvest and reinvest.”
Decades of punishing austerity at the federal, state, and local levels have hollowed out the ability of our society to care for the vulnerable. We feel this acutely now in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on public health. But it extends past that into areas such as mental health care, addiction treatment, public housing, and social work.
Social workers are too few and undercompensated, as are school nurses, counselors, and mental health professionals. This means that the unhoused, those struggling with substance abuse, and those in mental health crisis have nowhere safe to turn.
As a society, we have instead decided to use the police to sweep these people under the rug. Police are largely untrained to deal with and de-escalate these situations as is needed. The results are, unfortunately, violent, punitive, and sometimes fatal.
If we wish to live in the just society we claim to be, we must take money from bloated police budgets and put that money instead into social care and public health. This is the essence of the “disinvest/reinvest” framework.
For anyone looking to read more, Alex Vitale’s work is excellent. He is a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College and his book, “The End of Policing, deals constructively and comprehensively with the problem of police violence.
Andrew Levisay
Albemarle County
