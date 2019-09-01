When it comes to our struggles over the lingering impact of slavery, to me the main issue isn’t political. It is relational.
Most of us vote 365 days a year, but only once at the polls. The other 364, we are voting with our everyday choices. How, or do we, cross racial boundaries?
Perhaps, our first hurdle is “seeing.” We look at others who are different. But do we really perceive them? Do we see them as three-dimensional — neither invisible nor a caricature?
The second hurdle perhaps is “risk:” risk of being vulnerable, of making missteps, of being rejected. However, I’ve found that other people tend to be very forgiving — if we’re trying.
An older black friend calls me an “innocent.” He is very generous. He could have called me “ignorant.” However, unlike stupidity, ignorance is fixable. I pray that this is what he “sees.”
The last hurdle is “action:” to step out on faith. We could be the deciding votes in this cultural moment. But we must vote early, vote often, all 365 days a year.
Douglas Woodside
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.