With mask on and hand sanitizer at the ready, I recently visited my favorite grocery store (national chain). To my surprise, I saw countless examples of customers without masks who were also ignoring the store’s entrance/exit signs, as well as signs on distancing. I saw a number of older customers without masks. There was no hand sanitizer at the registers.
I spoke to the nice manager who said they try, but policing the doors is a challenge. The manager also said some customers even physically move the barriers in order to exit through the wrong door.
I hope that despite the happy news about reopening, we will all not forget that the faceless COVID-19 wreaks havoc. It can also kill; as of this writing, the U.S. is at 100,000 and counting.
Giddy as we are about reopening, the virus has not gone away. Many folks interpret the reopening as a pass on using protective measures. Maybe the invisible COVID-19 will be more real to you if you try to imagine it as it as Godzilla breathing fire. It will try to get you any way it can. And that’s not just blah-blah.
Sally Booker
Charlottesville
