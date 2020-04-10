The latest incomprehensible move from the Trump administration is the rollback of stricter vehicle emissions standards.
Higher standards originally were enacted to protect citizens from air pollution-related deaths and illnesses, including asthma, emphysema and cancer. And also to slow the ravages of climate change, such as increases in severe storms, floods, drought, wildfires and heat-related illnesses.
This gutting of very reasonable regulations, which promote innovation and progress, makes even less sense knowing that the scientific and technological expertise is in place to improve fuel efficiency. The automobile companies are ready to make more fuel-efficient vehicles if they are mandated to do so. And the U.S. could then become a world leader in this area.
Development of new technologies would also create jobs. Instead, one study conducted by our very own government projected a possible loss of 13,000 jobs in 2029 with this regulatory rollback.
This is one more bewildering, harmful and unintelligent Trump administration regulatory rollback, which harms us all on many levels.
Lillian Mezey
Albemarle County
Reference: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/31/climate/trump-pollution-rollback.html{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.