Religious freedom must be fair
“No Bible classes in public schools,” in The Daily Progress on Jan. 18 print edition, reminds me of Atticus Finch’s advice to Scout in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
The story states that Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, upset that her bill to offer elective classes in the Bible was killed in committee, told reporters, “Unfortunately, this body is tolerant of everything but the truth. Fifty years ago, the Bible was used in the public school classroom for instructional purposes. Now we’re so far gone as a society, this body rejects the Bible as an elective. God help us.”
In Harper Lee’s book, Atticus tells his 6-year-old daughter, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view…until you climb in his skin and walk around in it.”
I wonder how Sen. Chase would react to a bill proposing that our public schools offer the teaching of the Quran, the Islamic sacred book. Our Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all people, not just Christians. Public schools are paid for with taxpayers’ money. How would Sen. Chase feel about using taxpayer money to teach the Quran?
We must elect people who at least make an effort to consider another’s point of view. Isn’t that why they are called representatives? Before a legislator judges the actions of those with whom she disagrees, shouldn’t she consider their points of view or “climb in their skin”?
The lack of civility that is constantly on display in our government today and sharp disapproval of those across the aisle, set a poor example for our youth and point to the inability of these leaders to walk in someone else’s shoes.
Surely America has enough brain power to figure out how to make health care and wages more equitable, to offer refuge for immigrants fleeing from danger, to improve our justice system, to lower the number of deaths caused by gun violence. And a more diverse political body facilitates the meshing of diverse points of view.
Valuable time and energy spent on pointing fingers or finding dirt on political opponents instead of focusing on solutions is just not acceptable.
Let’s vote for leaders who demonstrate their ability to climb in the skin of all their constituents and of those across the aisle.
Gerry Kruger
Albemarle County
