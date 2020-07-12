Remember, no one’s perfect

With all the attention given to the protests for removing statues and the demands being made by various groups, I am reminded of a statement in the Bible: “Let him who is without sin, cast the first stone.”

Reginald D. Brown

Fluvanna County

Information link: https://www.biblegateway.com/verse/en/John%208%3A7

