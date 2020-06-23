We live in a time of rapid change. The coronavirus has changed “normal” to mean confinement, with a fear of catching a highly contagious disease. And current racial unrest has caused us to redefine past heroes as present enemies. These are the new normal.
The renaming of schools and streets and towns has begun. The suggestion was made to rename Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Fort Benning, Georgia.
When I was drafted into the Army in 1966, the names of military forts struck fear into the hearts of thousands of young men. For more than two months, I trained at Fort Bragg, then at Fort Gordon, Georgia, for additional months before being shipped out to the Vietnam War.
It was at these military forts that ordinary young men like myself were being converted into efficient killers, proud defenders of our country. At that time, we had no knowledge that Fort Bragg or Fort Benning were named after Southern generals. Nobody cared.
Now these two names are on the chopping block. Since Fort Bragg is near Fayetteville, North Carolina, I suggest it be renamed “Fort Fayetteville.” And since Fort Benning is located in Chattahoochee County, I suggest it be renamed “Fort Chattahoochee.” Place names are far less political, less likely to become controversial as future generations redefine history.
James Lynn Wilson
Albemarle County
