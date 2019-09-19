What a disappointment to hear the recommendation from the Cale Advisory Committee to change the name of the Cale Elementary School.
Despite the presumably “thoughtful” work of the committee, in the words of Superintendent Matt Haas, the result reflects not an understanding of the circumstances and culture of the times, but rather an attempt to interpret history from a limited, out-of-context perspective.
Instead of being subjected to misconstrued facts used to rewrite history to support an agenda, Albemarle County would be better served by understanding the actions of former school superintendent Paul Cale Sr. through the lens of his wisdom and integrity in the midst of extremely volatile racial turmoil. If ever an educator and administrator exemplified the county School Board’s four values of “excellence, young people, community and respect,” Paul Cale did — consistently.
“Disappointed” is not a strong enough word to describe my response to another misguided decision by our county officials.
Sally James
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/committee-recommends-a-new-name-for-cale-elementary/article_8aadbaf8-1dee-5b28-acfd-776b2c5945d4.html
