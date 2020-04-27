Our president says we are at war. In war, you don't focus on your losses. You focus on your wins.

Whenever statistics of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are reported, we also need to report the daily number and total number of patients who have been healed and released from the hospital. As these numbers increase, we will begin to see that the glass is half full, and filling fast.

Floyd Artrip

Albemarle County

Reference: https://time.com/5806657/donald-trump-coronavirus-war-china/

Load comments