I am writing in response to the letter to the editor “Bill pays scant attention to science,” The Daily Progress, Jan. 18. Contrary to the author’s claim that Senate Bill 246 is unscientific, I would suggest that he read Anne Fausto-Sterling’s well known work published in March/April 1993 in The Sciences, where she argues that there are actually five sexes and that the two-sex (binary) model of sex is false.

Sex determination is not just about X and Y chromosomes. There are three components of sex categorization (chromosomes, hormones, anatomy), and these often do not match up along binary lines. One out of 25 births (4%) is intersexual. This is not new news; and many intersexuals are altered at birth to conform to the binary sex system. For example, one could have an XX chromosome (female), have ovaries and some aspects of male genitalia, lack testes, have a beard and a deep voice, etc.; or one could have XY chromosomes (male), no ovaries or testes, but a vagina and clitoris and, at puberty, develop breasts but not menstruate. There is also the category of true hermaphrodites. These biological realities and their alterations by doctors do, in fact, make sex a choice.

So yes, we know gender is labile, but so is sex. Allowing people who register at the DMV to put an X in registering their sex does not seem like an ideological fringe policy.

Margaret Nash

Albemarle County

