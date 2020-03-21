The Feb. 24 letter to the editor “Phonics the wrong way to teach reading” (The Daily Progress) declares phonics “fatally flawed.”
English language is deemed “not phonic, unlike …other European languages.”
But just how consistent is the French language, with its many unpronounced characters, or Swedish, with its own linguistic quirks?
A “Guide on How to Learn Swedish Pronunciation” says: “There exists a significant difference between how the sounds are pronounced and how letters are written. Some characters sound different in Swedish compared to other languages… .”
The letter states, “This idea [phonics] re-appears about twice a century… .”
According to Rudolph Flesch’s 1955 book, “Why Johnny Can’t Read,” the reason why many children were not learning to read was because of the method of teaching reading in public schools. It was termed the "look-say" method, promoted by Horace Mann in the 1800s, one of the whole-word or word-guessing methods of teaching reading imposed on students in the 20th century.
In its place, Flesch promoted the teaching of phonics, wherein children are taught the common letter-sound correspondences of English words and a few rules they can use together with the sounds, allowing them to read the word. It is akin to learning how to build a house from the ground up once you have learned how to use the nails, lumber and the rest to build the whole structure, rather than guessing how that house got there.
The National Reading Panel was convened in 1999, and concluded that the best way to teach reading was through systematic phonics instruction: “Findings provided solid support for the conclusion that systematic phonics instruction makes a more significant contribution to children’s growth in reading than do alternative programs providing unsystematic or no phonics instruction” (Page 2-132).
In spite of this, many teacher education programs continue to promote word-guessing. Flesch wrote “Why Johnny Still Can’t Read” in 1981 to document the poor response of the educational establishment to accept the recommended reforms.
Charles G. Battig
Albemarle County
