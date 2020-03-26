If the coronavirus pandemic continues for months into 2020, projected Albemarle County and Charlottesville revenues will be significantly reduced. This means that teachers, police officers and other employees might expect a one-time reduction in salaries.

Wisely, Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville both have rainy day funds, millions of dollars in reserve, which might fill the gap between low tax income and budgeted high tax expenditures. This will be the best scenario.

My sweet wife was a public-school teacher for 31 years. I was a city employee for 31 years. During our decades of dedicated public service, we had a few hard times in which there were no annual salary increases, but we were fortunate to never have had a reduction in salary.

The year 2020 may be a historically different story. Reductions in salaries, sharing the burden of citizens, may be required. This may be the new harsh reality.

Let’s hope for the best but brace for the worse. I pray that our unprecedented global pandemic will soon end ... but it might not.

James Lynn Wilson

Albemarle County

