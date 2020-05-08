To those with a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, some trumpeted the need (as they saw it) for more government control of the economy and society.
During this unique and economically and socially devastating crisis, many of the same people are advocating greater government control of the economy and society as the cure for the damage done by COVID-19. Some even advocate that these measures should continue after the pandemic.
For example, some argue that economic impact payments to those who are out of work because of the virus should be a recurring form of aid, not just a single payment. It doesn’t seem to be a coincidence that they are advocating the same transformative measures to cure the current crisis that they touted when there was no crisis.
Maybe their recommendations have everything to do with their underlying political ideology and nothing to do with what is needed to get us back to where we were just a few months ago.
We were enjoying a robust economy before the Chinese government used its tight control of medicine and information to delay its own as well as the international response to the virus.
Openness rather than uniformity is the best way of dealing with a crisis. We should not use this pandemic as an opportunity to become more like China. We’d be learning the wrong lesson.
Miles N. Fowler
Albemarle County
