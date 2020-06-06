I want to thank respiratory therapists. These professionals treat all patients with any respiratory issue, as well as other patients in every corner of a hospital. Areas worked include acute care, intensive care, emergency room, pediatric, newborn, surgical recovery areas, outpatient areas, and more — every day, all day.
Death is no stranger to them, daily. Personal protective equipment is no stranger to a respiratory therapist and never has been. In critical situations and in intensive care, it is often the respiratory therapist who inserts a "breathing tube" into the airway of a very sick patient.
COVID-19 has made the respiratory therapist a very special hero — a true frontline hero, indeed.
Thank you to all respiratory therapists for your service.
Nate Holman
Albemarle County
